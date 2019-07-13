Seth Rogen thinks the protocol surrounding the British Royal Family is ''silly''.

The 37-year-old comedian is poised to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the upcoming UK premiere of 'The Lion King', and Seth has admitted it'll be a ''weird'' experience.

Speaking to E! News, he said: ''It seems like it's so made up, so silly.''

Seth subsequently joked about the rules he'll have to follow when her meets the royals, who married at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

He continued: ''[It's] like here's a list of imaginary rules you gotta follow, like tug on your nose twice before you speak to this person.

''Like, 'Okay, whatever you guys want!'''

Seth made the comments shortly after saying that Beyonce got a standing ovation ''for just existing'' at the 'Lion King' world premiere.

The chart-topping singer - who lends her voice to the role of Nala in the new adaptation of the Disney classic - was in attendance at the glitzy event in Los Angeles on Tuesday (09.07.19) and her castmate was blown away by the reaction she received from the adoring crowd.

The actor - who voices Pumbaa in the much-hyped new movie - said: ''Beyonce was called out and the audience stood up and went crazy.

''I was like, 'She's getting a standing ovation for just existing.' Like, her mere presence was a reason to stand and go crazy, and I totally got it. I was like, 'Yeah, we should be celebrating. We made it. We're all in a room with Beyonce. That's what you want.'''