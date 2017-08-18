Seth Rogen's 'Superbad' was inspired by real-life events.

The 35-year-old star co-wrote the outrageous film with Evan Goldberg, and has taken to Twitter to reveal the secrets behind its success, as 'Superbad' celebrates its 10th anniversary.

At the start of a series of movie-related tweets, Seth wrote: ''I'll answer some Superbad questions if anyone has any.

''Some Superbad trivia for its ten year anniversary. (sic)''

Then, Seth started to lift the lid on some of the lesser-known aspects of the movie, revealing that fellow comedian Danny McBride served as an extra in one particular scene.

He said, too, that Evan's brother Dave was responsible for drawing all of the pictures of penises that appear in a scene with Jonah Hill.

Seth continued: ''Danny Mcbride is an extra in the background of the first party scene in Superbad.

''Evan Goldberg's brother Dave drew all the d**k drawings in Superbad.

''Almost all the names in Superbad are people we went to high school with and lots of the stuff in the movie really happened to us.

''The period blood on the leg scene in Superbad actually happened to my friend at a high school dance and we discovered it after the dance.

''Just like in Superbad, Mike Snider actually was the first guy to get a fake ID and it was awesome. (sic)''

Seth also revealed the role drugs played in naming the teen comedy, which also featured the likes of Emma Stone and Michael Cera.

He shared: ''My good friend @mrDaveKrumholtz came up with the title Superbad while we were smoking weed at the oakwood (sic)''

Recalling some of his other happy memories of making the movie, Seth added: ''The end house party in Superbad was filmed about half a block from the OJ murder house.

''My mother came up with the joke that Mclovin gets arrested for statutory rape at the end of Superbad.

''The cast of Jersey Shore confirmed to me that the phrase 'D.T.F or 'Down To F**k' is from Superbad.

''Anyway, if you dig Superbad, thanks for digging it. I wrote it with my best friend in high school and we still write together. It's lovely. (sic)''