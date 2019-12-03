Seth Rogen's parents aren't ''pressuring'' him to have kids, because they want him and his wife Lauren Miller to ''make the right decisions'' for themselves.
Seth Rogen's parents aren't ''pressuring'' him to have kids.
The 37-year-old actor married Lauren Miller in October 2011 and are yet to start a family together, but his parents Sandy and Mark Rogen have said they're not putting any pressure on the couple to give them grandchildren, because they want them to ''make the right decisions'' for themselves.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Sandy said: ''Well, they have a dog. We're waiting. We have grandchildren from our daughter, [Danya Rogen], so we're OK.''
Whilst Mark added: ''We try not to pressure them. We think they'll make the right decisions for themselves.''
The 'Long Shot' star and Lauren, also 37, do have children in their future plans though, as last year Seth admitted he was ''open'' to starting a family with his wife.
He said at the time: It's an active conversation. It's something we talk about. I honestly think I would be good at it. I have much stupider friends who are good parents. We've gone from people who just haven't had kids to people who don't have kids. It honestly makes it more fun in some ways because it's like, 'Man, no one we know is doing this s**t. We can just do whatever we want.' ''
Meanwhile, Seth was recently ''horrified'' to learn he is considered a mentor by the three young boys - Jacob Tremblay, 13, Keith L. Williams, 12, and Brady Noon, 13 - who starred with him in 'Good Boys'.
Speaking about being named their mentor, he said: ''That's truly a horrifying thing to hear. I specifically did not try to teach them anything but I would say that's very nice, very flattering, and maybe a failure on their parents' part.''
