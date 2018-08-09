Seth Rogen had to carry out emergency repairs to his trousers just minutes before going on stage at the Golden Globe awards.
Seth Rogen had to make a ''diaper'' out of safety pins after suffering a wardrobe malfunction at the 2018 Golden Globe awards.
The 'Sausage Party' actor was waiting to go on stage at the annual ceremony, which was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California in January, to give a speech about Best Motion Picture nominee 'The Disaster Artist' when he had a ''horrible'' mishap and accidentally split his trousers.
He recalled: ''I bent down to pick up something, and I blew out my pants from, like, the very front to the very back. Like, chaps. I chapped them.''
The quick-thinking star grabbed ''a rack'' of 15 safety pins and ran to the bathroom to carry out a temporary repair, and was called out on stage just as his fastened the final one.
He told talk show host Seth Meyers: ''I just saw a stylist, I think it was Felicity Jones -- her stylist, and I just literally just grabbed like a rack of safety pins, went into the bathroom, took my pants off, turned them inside out, pinned them with 15 safety pins all up, making like a metallic stitching thing from the base of my butt to the top of my crotch.
''And then the second I fastened the last one, they were like 'We're ready for you on stage' and I went out with essentially, like, a diaper made of safety pants holding my pants together.''
And after new changes to the Academy Awards were announced on Thursday (09.08.18), the 36-year-old star joked he should be in the running for an accolade.
After the host said he should be rewarded for his ''technical achievement'', he quipped: ''It's true! I think they announced a new Oscar category for it, actually. That could be one of those.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
There's half of a great satire here, as Seth Rogen, James Franco and Evan Goldberg...