Seth Rogen and his wife have spent $21,000 on takeaways over the last five years.

The 37-year-old actor and spouse Lauren Miller share an account on ordering app Postmates and regularly use it to have food delivered to their home because they are too busy to cook.

Opening up on their ordering habits to Postmates, they said: ''Because we don't usually have time to cook, we order food a lot. The hardest times are when neither of us have a food vision for the night. That's when someone has to dig deep and find the craving within.

''''Fortunately, we're pretty much on the same page. These days we're pretty healthy except for a few cheat meals a week. Those are usually some kind of buffalo or Korean fried chicken wing, yummy Italian, dumplings -- something real splurgy.''

Contributing to the couple's $21, 320 bill was their most expensive order ever on 4 August 2017, when they spent $276 on sushi from Sugarfish.

And the pair love to feast on their favourites for their birthdays.

For the 'Pineapple Express' star's celebration on 15 April 2015, he blew $157.61 on Izaka-Ya by Katsu-Ya, ordering garlic toro with crispy spinach, yellowtail with jalapeno, a seared albacore & truffle roll, spicy tuna with crispy rice, seared scallop & sauteed spinach, six baked crab hand rolls, two spicy yellowtail rolls, a baked eel and shrimp tempura cut roll and one California roll.

Lauren's birthday in July that year was a more modest affair, as they couple spent $74.11 at Kung Pho Bistro on a small box of white rice, dan dan noodles, and egg flower soup.

Last month, the couple were happy to stay at home and order food in while they waited for trick or treaters on Halloween.

They said: ''We live in West Hollywood where there's a massive parade and a lot of street closures, so we celebrate Halloween by eating delicious food and staying in our house hoping we'll get some trick or treaters.''