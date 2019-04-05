Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron star together in new romantic comedy 'Long Shot' and Seth has revealed that he let the South African beauty take control during their brief sex scene.
Seth Rogen says Charlize Theron took control when they filmed their sex scene for 'Long Shot'.
The 36-year-old actor stars in the new romantic-comedy with the 43-year-old actress and says when they shot their love scene together, he let the stunning South African starlet take lead and control the racy proceedings.
Seth appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Thursday night (04.04.19) and said: ''It's a brief love making scene and the joke of the scene is that we both orgasm in a very short amount of time which for me which is very believable, I think!
''And she kept claiming it was possible! And you don't want to bring too much to these arguments. Who am I to tell her (how to do) her thing? Everything you say is your own personal stuff, so it is just only humiliating to suggest anything.
''But I was like maybe I would be on the bottom first in a situation like this... and she was like, 'No! I'm on the bottom I'm on the top, this is how this goes down! And I was just like, 'Whatever the hell you say. I'm sure you know better than I do. I will do what you like!''
'Long Shot' - which is directed by Jonathan Levine - tells the story of how Fred Flarsky (Seth) reunites with his first crush, his former babysitter Charlotte (Charlize), who is running for President.
And while they shared an awkward scene, the 'SuperBad' actor loved working with Charlize and described her as ''unfairly'' being blessed with beauty, talent and a ''cool'' personality.
He said: ''She is objectively lovable! She is cool and she is beautiful and she is outrageously talented, far more talented than I am. And it seems like she has been given an unfair amount of attributes, but that is what happens sometimes I guess.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
There's half of a great satire here, as Seth Rogen, James Franco and Evan Goldberg...