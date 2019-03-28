Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have launched their own cannabis line named Houseplant.
Seth Rogen has launched his own brand of cannabis.
The 'Pineapple Express' actor and 'Superbad' producer Evan Goldberg have been working on their company, Houseplant, for five years so to see the brand launch in Canada is a ''dream come true''.
Seth said in a statement: ''We have been working on this quietly for years and seeing everything come together is a dream come true. We could not be more passionate about this company and are dedicated to doing everything the right way. It is extremely important to us to treat cannabis with the reverence it deserves. What a time!''
The pair co-founded the brand with licensed cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp (CGC), who own a 25% stake in Houseplant and will help with infrastructure and facilities to grow the drug.
Strains sold by the company include Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid but it is only available in Canada and there are not currently believed to be any plans to expand into the US.
Evan said: ''We are so proud to be launching in Canada, our home. After spending five years diligently preparing for the launch of this company, we're excited to be able to share our passion for cannabis with Canadians in this way.''
And the company hope their range of product can help people ''learn to love'' the drug.
They said in a statement: ''Houseplant is the result of years of experience and dedication, with each element and expression thoughtfully designed to make it easier for people to learn to love cannabis as much as Houseplant does.''
The first products will be available to purchase in early April through regulated retailers and online in British Columbia
