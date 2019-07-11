'The Lion King' star Seth Rogen says Beyoncé got a standing ovation ''for just existing'' at the movie's wold premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Seth Rogen says Beyoncé got a standing ovation ''for just existing'' at the 'Lion King' world premiere.
The 37-year-old superstar - who lends her voice to the role of Nala in the new adaptation of the Disney classic - was in attendance at the glitzy event in Los Angeles on Tuesday (09.07.19) and her castmate was blown away by the reaction she received from the adoring crowd.
Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the actor - who voices Pumbaa in the movie - said: ''Beyoncé was called out and the audience stood up and went crazy.
''I was like, 'She's getting a standing ovation for just existing.' Like, her mere presence was a reason to stand and go crazy, and I totally got it. I was like, 'Yeah, we should be celebrating. We made it. We're all in a room with Beyoncé. That's what you want.' ''
Although Seth, also 37, knew the applause was for the 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker, he made sure to let himself soak in the moment.
He added: ''I know they weren't clapping for me, but I was on the stage, and I, for a brief moment, felt like what it must feel like to have that adulation.
''All I was thinking was, 'Oh, people don't like me that much. I don't get one iota of this.' No, I get, like, a smattering at best.''
Meanwhile Donald Glover, 35, revealed this week he was star-struck for ''10 minutes'' when he saw Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z in her favourite pizza restaurant.
He said: ''[My partner Michelle White and I] talked for like about 10 minutes. We're like 'Are you going to say something? Go say something. No, you say something. You're the famous one....'
''It was like 10 minutes and then you go over, and you're like, 'Oh hey!' And then you're like, 'What are you doing here? I didn't see you.'''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
There's half of a great satire here, as Seth Rogen, James Franco and Evan Goldberg...