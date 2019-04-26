Seth Rogen revealed that porn star Stormy Daniels featured in both his 2005 comedy ' The 40-Year-Old Virgin' and 'Knocked Up' in 2007, because it was easy to get her to be ''naked'' on screen.
Seth Rogen hired porn star Stormy Daniels to be ''naked'' in some of his films.
The 37-year-old actor revealed that the 39-year-old adult films actress has featured in both his 2005 comedy ' The 40-Year-Old Virgin' and 'Knocked Up' in 2007, because he knew she would have no qualms with taking her clothes off.
Speaking ' The Graham Norton Show' on he said: ''If you want someone to be naked in a film hire a porn star - it will be the easiest thing they did that week!''
Seth claimed that during filming in 2006, Stormy had confessed to him about sleeping with businessman - and now US president - Donald Trump, and although he ''wasn't shocked'' at the time, Trump's new position as president has made him rethink the confession.
He added: ''Back then she told us she had slept with Donald Trump but hearing that a porn star had slept with him wasn't interesting at all and we weren't shocked because it was expected information.
''Years later it became very relevant information and I wondered if I should say something!''
The 'Freaks and Geeks' star also spoke about his upcoming comedy 'Long Shot' in which he stars alongside Charlize Theron as free-spirited journalist Fred Flarsky who embarks on a relationship with highly influential politician Charlotte Field.
Seth explained his inspiration for the character of the president - played by Bob Odenkirk - who was a successful TV actor before running for office came from former 'Apprentice' star Trump, and admitted that at first he felt the premise was ''crazy''.
He said: ''We thought hard about what he could be, and we had the idea that he would be an actor that played the president on a successful TV show and then became the president of the United States.
''We thought it was kind of crazy and then, the exact same thing happened recently in Ukraine. Just when you think you've outdone reality, reality comes up with something crazier than you could ever think of!''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
There's half of a great satire here, as Seth Rogen, James Franco and Evan Goldberg...