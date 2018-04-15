Seth Rogen's 'The Lion King' vocal coach was Pharrell Williams.

The 35-year-old actor gives lovable warthog Pumba his voice in the upcoming remake of the 1994 Disney animated classic but readily admits he isn't the best singer in the world, however, he got the 'Get Happy' hitmaker to help him out, but he felt the pressure in the studio with him.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM radio show, he said: ''I literally had Pharrell Williams banging his head against a wall trying to extract like a f***ing good note out of me. I'm like 'someone less famous would actually be more helpful.' It's like the last thing I need is like 'oh so you have to learn to ride a motorcycle, we have Evel Knievel here to teach you!' Like I don't want that, just give me a guy!''

Despite doubting his own talents - and being intimidated by the hugely successful musician - Seth revealed he's finished working on his parts for the movie, which will hit the big screen in 2019.

He added: ''I'm not sure, I think so. I don't know if they'll bring me back. I'm 90 per cent sure I'm done.''

He appears in an all-star cast alongside the likes of Billy Eichner (Timon) and Donald Glover (Simba) - with whom he will collaborate on 'Hakuna Matata' - and even a returning James Earl Jones, who will reprise his iconic role of Mufasa from the original film.

Director Jon Favreau's movie will also feature Beyonce as Nala, and there have been reports claiming she will be re-recording some of Sir Elton John's iconic original soundtrack.

A source told the New York Daily News newspaper, that Sir Elton John - who provided the songs to the 1994 animation including 'Circle of Life' and 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' - has agreed to a deal reportedly worth $13 million (£9.7 million) to rework his hit compositions.

The source said: ''Elton is working with Disney on this new 'Lion King' project. They have reached an agreement to present some reworked versions of the classic hits and perhaps some new work.

''The songs will be thread into the storyline. It is unthinkable when you have Beyonce involved not to have her sing some of those iconic hits - and that means huge sales to a new generation.''

Elton, 70, won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1995 for 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' while other songs such as 'Hakuna Matata' and 'Circle of Life' were both nominated.