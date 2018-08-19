Seth Rogen has insisted he felt no guilt when Sony was hacked in retaliation for his movie 'The Interview'.
In retaliation for Rogen and James Franco's comedy 'The Interview', about an assassination attempt on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a hacker group called Guardians of Peace leaked confidential emails and data from the film studio Sony Pictures.
However, Seth, 36, says he did not feel that it was his fault as Sony executives had been previously warned about the possibility of an attack.
Speaking on Dax Shepard's podcast, 'Armchair Expert', Seth said: ''I don't feel as bad about that as you would think. Because the head of Sony was explicitly warned about the likelihood of a hack in a meeting I was in, and they proceeded to do nothing about it ... I don't know if it was my fault.
''The hacking itself is not something that we took on because Sony was always getting hacked. They are notoriously hated by hackers. They did this thing in the 90s where people were ripping off CDs, so Sony created a CD that would destroy your computer if you tried to copy it in a way was illegal, which is why hackers have always hated them. It's why PlayStations are always being hacked ... they're just known for being a company that hackers don't like.''
However, Seth did call the whole experience ''traumatic'' and admitted he worried it would ruin his entire career.
He said: '''The Interview' was a very traumatic experience. We were worried that people will forever have filed us away in their heads alongside something that was not funny. 'Pack it in guys! You've shown your hand, and we're not happy.'
''[People were saying] They shouldn't have made this. The margin of error for this, knowing that the best version is another good R-rated comedy and the worst version is nuclear annihilation, maybe they shouldn't have gone into that arena.
''It rattled me for a little while. I wasn't sure how people would react ... it wasn't until the next movie came out ['The Night Before'] that we knew we're over the hump. It's not the worst thing. It's not the best thing. We're back to business as usual.''
