Seth Rogen was left embarrassed when his mom began tweeting about sex.
Seth Rogen was left feeling uncomfortable when his mom tweeted about sex.
The 'Sausage Party' star was left horrified when his mother Sandy compared a post-coital nap to shavasana, a restorative pose done at the end of a yoga session.
Sandy tweeted: ''Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga!''
In response, shocked Seth posted: ''Jesus f***ing Christ mom.''
And the 35-year-old actor wasn't the only person shocked by his mother's tweet, as his older sister Danya was equally horrified.
Along with the sick-faced emoji, she replied to her brother: ''Seriously. I actually gagged.''
Seth then replied: ''It's gnarly.''
But Sandy wasn't bothered by Seth's comments, and dismissed her son's outrage.
She replied: ''It's just an observation of life !(sic)''
When the 'Knocked Up' actor responded with ''Whatever'', she took the opportunity to make fun of him again.
She replied: ''Whateverrrrrrrr mom mm!(sic)''
And she also told Danya she was ''lame'' after her response.
Actress Mindy Kaling also told the 'Superbad' star to leave his mother alone.
She tweeted: ''I love it and I don't want you to dissuade her.''
But Seth replied: ''I don't think I can.''
This isn't the first time Sandy has managed to embarrass her son online.
While on vacation in January, she tweeted: My husband needs peanut butter in Paris! Crazy life!''
In response, Seth replied: ''For a billion dollars, I couldn't tell you what this means.''
But Sandy was swift with her own comeback and refused to rise to his cheeky questioning of her cryptic remark.
She quickly replied: ''If you would answer your phone you would know.''
