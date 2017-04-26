Seth Meyers is to host the CFDA Fashion Awards for the second time.

The 43-year-old talk show host - who previously presided over the ceremony in 2012 - will return to front the honours at The Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on June 5, much to the delight of the organisation's chairwoman, designer Diane Von Furstenberg.

She said in a statement: ''I am so happy that Seth agreed to be our host. His charm, wit and intelligence will enhance an evening that we plan to be very festive.''

And the event organisers are delighted to have Seth - who has 13-month-old son Ashe with wife Alexi - on board as host again because he is knowledgable about fashion.

Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA, said: ''When I looked back at the hosts that have worked better than others, to actually have fashion knowledge helps.

''Seth is friends with a lot of designers and Diane [von Furstenberg]. He and his wife go to fashion events, so we don't have to give him a fashion 101 lesson.''

Seth's 2012 hosting stint was most memorable for his tribute to Marc Jacobs, which saw him change out of his tuxedo to don a lacy dress, which the designer had worn to the Met Gala one month earlier.

He previously recalled: ''It was completely see-through; I had boxers. You can't tell, but my shoes had buckles on them.''

The idea for the skit came from Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Seth explained: ''She said to me, 'I have the funniest idea.' And I had this moment of, 'Oh, do you, Anna Wintour, have the funniest idea?' And she was like, 'Yeah. You should wear Marc Jacobs' Met outfit.' I was like, 'Aw -- that is a pretty funny idea.' You were right, Anna Wintour!''

And the talk show host may don the garment again for the ceremony as he previously described it as the ''nicest thing'' he'd ever worn.

He said: ''This is the nicest thing I've ever worn. If in any other segment of my life it was cool to wear this outfit, I would wear this everywhere. I would do it doing Weekend Update. It was so comfortable. It was so breezy.''

Nominations for this year's awards were announced last month, and a number of recipients have already been revealed.

Kenneth Cole will receive the first-ever Swarovski Award for Positive Change, Rick Owens will pick up the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, Demna Gvasalia will be given the International Award, Pat McGrath will receive the Founder's Award; and Janelle Monáe, Cecile Richards and Gloria Steinem will all be handed the Board of Directors' Tribute.

The Fashion Icon Award will be posthumously given to Italian Vogue editor-chief Franca Sozzani.

Since Seth's last stint at the helm, Andy Cohen, James Corden, Joel McHale and John Waters have all hosted the event.