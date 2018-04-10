Seth Meyers' wife gave birth in their apartment building's lobby on Sunday (08.04.18).

The 44-year-old 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' host welcomed his second child with wife Alexi Ashe at the weekend and spoke about the emotional moment their son Axel Strahl was born on his TV show 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'.

Seth revealed that Alexi made the decision to deliver the tot in the lobby because she didn't think they could make it to the hospital in time to complete the labour, and he praised New York City Fire Department for arriving on the scene to help cut the umbilical cord.

Appearing on his show on Monday (09.04.18), just a day after the birth, recalled: ''I thought we had plenty of time to get to the hospital, so my sister-in-law she comes to look after Ashe, [our midwife] joins us and the four of us get in the elevator and my wife is in an intense amount of pain and it seems like now is just one long contraction, so we get into the lobby of our building - I have called an Uber which is outside - and we basically get to the steps of our building. We're in the lobby and we're walking down the steps and my wife just says, 'I can't get in the car, the baby is coming.'

''So we walk back in and we had to decide, do we go into the lobby or into the elevator - those are terrible options when what you're looking for is a hospital! I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, 'We're about to have a baby - we're having a baby - we had a baby!'''

The proud father - who also has two-year-old son Ashe Olsen with Alexi - got emotional discussing his wife's dramatic birth but couldn't resist sarcastically praising his own involvement in the ordeal.

He joked: ''I'm getting choked up thinking about how brave I was.''

And the star praised his neighbours who warmed towels in their dryers to keep the baby comfortable until medical services arrived.

He said: ''It was an incredible outpouring of kindness from people we barely knew.''