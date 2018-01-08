Seth Meyers addressed the sexual misconduct scandal in his opening monologue at the Golden Globe awards.

The 'Late Night' host took the reins of the annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills on Sunday (07.01.18) evening and showed he wasn't afraid to address the big issue within moments of stepping out on stage.

He quipped: ''Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen.

''Happy new year, Hollywood! It's 2018, marijuana is finally allowed, and sexual harassment finally isn't.

''This was the year of big little lies and get out. And also the television series 'Big Little Lies' and the movie 'Get Out'.

''There's a new era under way, I can tell, because it's been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood. By the way, a special hello to hosts of other upcoming awards shows who are watching me tonight like the first dog they shot into outer space.

''For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud.''

But he also made a joke about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein - who has been accused of sexual harassment and even rape by a number of women - which was met with boos by the shocked audience.

He said: ''I think it's time to address the elephant not in the room.

''Harvey Weinstein is not in the room tonight, because I've heard rumors he's crazy and difficult to work with.

''He'll be back in 20 years, when he becomes the first person ever booed in the 'In Memoriam.' ''

The 44-year-old presenter had vowed before the event not to make jokes about President Donald Trump but couldn't resist making a jibe at his expense.

As he talked about not being the most powerful Seth in the room, the camera panned to Seth Rogen and he quipped about the 'Interview' star: ''Remember when he was the guy making trouble with North Korea?''

And he also joked about what he felt the president's opinion would be of the Hollywood Foreign Press, the organisation behind the Golden Globes.

He said: ''A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president: Hollywood Foreign Press. The only name that would make him angrier would be the 'Hillary Mexico Salad Association.' ''

Seth also urged Oprah Winfrey to run for president.

He quipped: ''In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents' dinner, jokes about how he was unqualified to be president. And some have said that night convinced him to run.

''So if that's true, I just want to say, Oprah, you will never be president. You do not have what it takes!

''And Hanks, you will never be vice president. You are too mean and unrelatable.''

But Seth ended his monologue on a serious tone, praising the women in the room.

He said: ''People in this room worked really hard to get here. But it's clearer now than ever before that the women had to work even harder.

''So thank you for all the amazing work that you've all done and continue to do. I look forward to you leading us to whatever comes next.''