Seth Meyers has joked that he ''cares less'' about his dog now that he's become a father.

The 43-year-old talk show host and his wife Alexi Ashe welcomed their first child together - a son named Ashe - into the world 13 months ago, and has said that since their tot's arrival, their five-year-old Italian greyhound named Frisbee has become ''secondary''.

He joked: ''The dog was the practice child. The dog has figured out that we care less about it, I will say. We're trying very hard, but you know, when you have a kid the dog is very secondary.''

But the 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' host says Frisbee hasn't given up hope on being the family's favourite just yet, as he's still eager to give Seth plenty of hugs.

Speaking on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan', Seth added: ''I will say sometimes to the baby, 'Hey, will you give me a hug,' and the speed in which the dog runs into my arms, before the baby can get there. She's like 'Look, I know these words too!' ''

Meanwhile, Seth previously revealed that he was worried his son - whose middle name is Olsen - would be the butt of many jokes as his name sounds similar to actress Ashley Olsen.

He said: ''A couple of people have said to us, 'Do you think people will think you named him after Ashley Olsen?'

''And to them I have said no one will think that! Because I have long been a Mary-Kate guy!''

After his son's birth, Seth also took a moment to thank doorman of his apartment building and praised his Uber driver for their help when Alexi went into labor two weeks early.

He said of the driver: ''I will say, to Tariq, he did an incredible job, he kept this cool so well. And it was hard to keep your cool because one, we wanted to get there in a hurry, and two, my wife was on her knees in the backseat, holding on to me, and screaming out an open window.''