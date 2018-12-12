Seth Macfarlane thinks it will be ''tough'' finding a new host for the Oscars because it is a role that's given so much scrutiny.
The 'Family Guy' star - who fronted the Academy Awards in 2013 - admitted the format for awards ceremonies has got ''dusty'' and dated and the anchoring role comes with a lot of pressure and scrutiny, so he expects it will take some time to find a replacement after Kevin Hart recently pulled out of the job.
He told Entertainment Weekly: ''Look, it's a gig that has all eyes on it. And when you're doing something that's that much in the spotlight, with that much focus on it, that much intensity, you're going to have a lot of opinions from a lot of people. I'm trying to think of the last time that I read a review of the Oscars the next day where everyone is raving about it--it's been a long time.
''The thing about award shows in general is, it's kind of a dusty format. It's a format that's about as current as the 1950s variety show format. There's always an effort to make it interesting and exciting to viewers who are used to a very different entertainment landscape in the modern era, and it's often times fitting a square peg in a round hole. So it's not an easy job, and I'm not surprised that they have a tough time finding takers.''
However, the -year-old star did enjoy his stint as host.
He added: ''It's fun! It's a fun gig. I'll tell you that much.''
Kevin stepped down as host after past homophobic tweets he'd posted emerged and said he didn't want to be a ''distraction''.
He tweeted: ''I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.
''I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. (sic)''
