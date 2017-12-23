Seth Macfarlane says it is ''surreal'' to be competing against Bob Dylan for a Grammy award.

The Hollywood star and 'Family Guy' creator has been nominated for his 'In Full Swing' album and he is thrilled with his nomination, even though he finds it overwhelming.

He told Billboard: ''We're busting our asses, and we're really taking this as seriously as we possibly can and really trying to make something great. So, it's intimidating but it's also validating because we do feel good about the work. We do feel like we've really, really killed ourselves to make this everything that it could possibly be.''

And Seth admitted it would be validating if he and his producing partner Joel McNeely picked up the prize.

He said: ''It would be doubly validating. It's fantastic to be nominated, and if I go my whole life without ever winning, I still have these nominations and that's more than I ever could have hoped for. But it would be massively validating.

''We travel halfway across the globe to do these things [the album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London], and spend all this time casting these musicians and working through these arrangements and really kind of creating each song as its own little storytelling piece. So, on the one hand, I would be flabbergasted and overjoyed, but on the other hand, part of me says, 'Well, yeah, we put the work in, we've worked as hard as anybody when they do something like this. It's not like because I come out of television that I'm giving 50 percent. We're just trying to bring it in every way that we can.''