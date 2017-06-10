Seth Macfarlane has paid tribute to the late Adam West.

The 'Batman' actor tragically passed away on Friday (09.06.17) aged 88 after a short battle with Leukaemia, and 'Family Guy' creator Seth has branded the star - who played the fictional Mayor Adam West in the animated comedy show - as ''irreplaceable''.

He said in a note posted on Twitter which had no caption: '''Family Guy' has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend. Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity.

''I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You're irreplaceable.''

And the 43-year-old actor - who voices a number of characters in the show including Peter, Stewie and Brian Griffin - isn't the only member of the 'Family Guy' cast to pay his respects to the late star, as Seth Green, who voices Chris Griffin, dubbed Adam as ''a hero''.

Green said: ''He was a true hero of mine - grew up watching him as Batman, and got the privilege of both working with and directing him. He's generous and always classy. Very sad to think of the world without our beloved Mayor. How lucky we are he left so much behind.''

The sad news of Adam's death was confirmed by his family spokesperson on Saturday (10.06.17).

His family said in a statement: ''Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero.''

Adam is survived by his his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.