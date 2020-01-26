Seth Macfarlane has donated $1 million to help wildlife in Australia amid bushfires.

The 'Family Guy' creator donated the whopping sum to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, which is the wildlife rescue centre located inside Australia Zoo, owned by the Irwin family and set up by the late Steve Irwin.

The Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors - the organisation set up by Steve and his wife Terri in 2002 - tweeted the news this week, and said the donation would be used to help ''with the influx of patients affected by drought and bushfire.''

Seth will also be getting a new Koala Intensive Care Ward named in honour of his late mother, Ann Perry.

The Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors wrote on Twitter: ''A huge thanks to Seth MacFarlane for donating a million dollars to the Australia zoo Wildlife Hospital to help with the influx of patients affected by drought and bushfire!

''We're so pleased to announce that will be naming our new Koala Intensive Care Ward in recognition of Seth's generosity. Plans for the Perry Macfarlane Intensive Care Ward are well underway and we'll soon begin construction on this crucial expansion to the hospital.

''Thank you for being a Wildlife Warrior, Seth! (sic)''

Terri Irwin also posted on social media to send her thanks to the 46-year-old actor.

Quoting the tweet from the Wildlife Warriors, she wrote: ''Words cannot begin to express the heartfelt appreciation I have for @SethMacFarlane. This donation will enable us to not only treat more koalas, but to also more effectively treat koalas with burns and severe injuries. Seth's generosity gives me hope for the future of koalas. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Terri's daughter Bindi Irwin recently spoke out about the devastating fires in Australia, as she said that whilst Australia Zoo is safe, the hospital has been ''busier than ever''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties.

''Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. (sic)''

Earlier this month it was reported that the death toll of animals killed by the fires has tragically surpassed an estimated one billion, which takes into account those killed in the fires, as well as those that will die from indirect causes such as starvation and dehydration.