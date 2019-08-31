Serge Pizzorno swapped his studio hours on the advice of Damon Albarn and it made him more productive.

The Kasabian star has just launched his solo project The S.L.P. and has revealed he spent time in the studio watching the Blur and Gorillaz star work and he inspired him to change working in the early hours to normal office hours and he hasn't looked back since.

He told the latest issue of Q magazine: ''I always thought my powers came at night between, like, 12 and three.

''But then I met Damon Albarn, I went to see him in the studio - we had a game of table tennis, it was mega - and he was saying that he does nine to six or something.

''I was like, 'What d'ya mean?' and he went, 'No, it's great!'

''So I thought I'm gonna give that a go.

''Office hours. It was unbelievable with a couple of weeks, I was going, 'Man, I've done more work, got more done, and more finished than ever.''

Serge released his debut solo album on Friday (30.08.19) and he has already started work on the next Kasabian record.

The 'Fire' hitmakers have been on an extended break since touring their 2017 LP 'For Crying Out Loud' and, although the guitarist used the hiatus to work on 'The S.L.P.' , things have gone so well he's now turned his attention to the group's seventh studio record.

He said: ''It's really exciting. I'm in an amazing space where if I go into the studio, something's going to happen. They're good times because they're rare - usually it's an absolute slog.''