Serge Pizzorno will release his debut solo 'The S.L.P'. album on August 30.

The Kasabian guitarist's new project features previously released lead single 'Favourites' with rapper Little Simz and a collaboration with British hip-hop star slowthai on 'Meanwhile... At The Welcome Break'.

The 11 tracks span ''hip-hop, psychedelic-funk and new-wave'' and are rich in euphoria and melody.

The decision to go solo was so that the 'Empire' hitmaker could collaborate with more people, and, whilst he's still devoted to Kasabian, the 38-year-old rocker admitted he needed to do the side project to be able to ''move forward''.

He explained: ''Moving forward, I'd like to collaborate more and open that door more.

'''The S.L.P. project' will become this sort of place I can go and just do whatever.

''It's so important to have that ''continuing ''My life in the band and my boys'', that's part of me that will be there forever, but then there's something else I have to get that out or I won't be able to move forward.''

Serge will also be playing intimate shows across the UK and Europe to support his new record, which is being released on Columbia Records, kicking off at Glasgow's SWG3 on September 5, and wrapping at Café de la Danse in Paris, France, on September 17.

The run will also include two nights at London's EartH in Stoke Newington on September 9 and September 10.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28 at 9.30am.

'The S.L.P.' track-listing is as follows:

1. 'Meanwhile... In Genova'

2. 'Lockdown'

3. '((trance))'

4. 'The Wu'

5. 'Soldiers 00018'

6.' Meanwhile... At The Welcome Break' (featuring slowthai)

7. 'Nobody Else'

8. 'Favourites' (featuring Little Simz)

9. 'Kvng Fv'

10. 'Youngest Gary'

11. 'Meanwhile... In the Silent Nowhere'

The tour dates are:

September 5, Glasgow, SWG3

September 6, Manchester, Albert Hall

September 7, Birmingham, O2 Institute

September 9, London, EartH

September 10, London, EartH

September 12, Milan, Circolo Magnolia

September 13, Berlin, Gretchen

September 16, Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

September 17, Paris, Café de la Danse