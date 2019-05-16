Serge Pizzorno's solo song 'Favourites' is inspired by dating apps.

The Kasabian rocker released the Little Simz-featuring track under his new pseudonym The S.L.P. earlier this week, and he has revealed that he explored the ''identity crisis'' people face when they present a different personality on sites like Tinder and Bumble and want to ''escape'' the persona they've created when they go on a real-life date.

He explained: ''''Favourites'' is about identity in the digital age. I was interested in how online dating is a sort of snapshot of this identity crisis. Through the speed and structure of the song, I wanted to capture the feeling of the real you inside your head trying to get out and escape during a first date.

''It's a dialogue between two people who are coming to terms with their true selves through their digital interaction becoming a physical one.''

The 'Shoot the Runner' hitmaker also shared how he knew he wanted to get Simz on the track from the start, as he's always had a desire to work with a rapper.

He added: 'I've always wanted to make music with hip hop or grime artists.''

The 'You're In Love With a Psycho' hitmaker recently admitted he enjoyed having the ''freedom'' to have full creative control and said it felt like a great ''luxury'' being given a ''little window'' to experiment whilst Kasabian took a break.

He said: ''Kasabian organised some time off, and I've never afforded myself that luxury - well, none of us have really.

''We've never stopped. I found a perfect little window to experiment and see where that took me.

''I just enjoyed that freedom of being able to do whatever.

''I had been writing notes in my phone.

''I was interested in people having these online personas and this perfect projection of themselves; do you know what I mean? This is what we put out there, but in reality none of us are really like that.''

The rocker reassured fans that his solo career won't got in the way of his band, as he's also been busy writing songs for their follow-up to 2017's 'For Crying Out Loud'.

Serge says penning tracks for The S.L.P. took him out of his ''comfort zone'' and will mean he can bring a whole new perspective to the 'Processed Beats' group when they hit the studio again.

He added: ''If something feels good, then you should follow the art.

''Great zones don't come from comfort zones. This feels great now, and it's great that I've got the time to do it.

''Kasabian is a huge machine that we've created. There's a routine and you're safe in that place, but you need something else to happen. ''Sometimes there needs to be a storm in the harbour.

''You need for everyone to go, 'Woah, what's going on?' When the day breaks, you see the clarity.

''Me having something else to do means that when we come back I'll be in a whole new headspace that wasn't possible before.''