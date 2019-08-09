Serge Pizzorno's new shorter hair is ''symbolic of a new start''.

The Kasabian star has just launched his solo career with his new side project The S.L.P. and he says he had his signature long shaggy glam rock locks chopped to signal his new direction.

He said: ''It's new hair as I felt it was symbolic of a new start.''

Although Serge is grateful he gets to experiment on his own, he is still very much committed to Kasabian - who have just confirmed they are working on album seven - and has described The S.L.P. as ''another planet'' he gets to dip into from time to time.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I am in my band and I love my band. The best way to describe it is, it's like another planet I can now visit whenever I want. It's this planet that orbits and I can go there for a bit.''

Asked what his bandmates - Tom Meighan, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - thought of him going solo, Serge said: ''I have to say they've been incredible. Tom says he loves it. There's not been any weirdness at all.

''I love being in my band and making my own record has inspired me for more Kasabian and I've been working on music for the band already.

''They know I wasn't sure The S.L.P. was even going to happen and they realise it makes sense for me to do something.''

The 'Favourites' musician says that Kasabian have stuck together through plenty of ''highs and lows'' over the years, and vowed to ''connect with as many people as possible'' on their follow-up to 2017's 'For Crying Out Loud'.

He said: ''As a band, we've had everything thrown at us.

''Like any relationship, we've had massive highs and lows but we are happy together.

''Stepping away from Kasabian makes me appreciate the enormity of it and the power of our live show.

''The S.L.P. is a new start for me, which means a new chapter for Kasabian too.

''Kasabian is all about connection and when we return we will connect with as many people as possible.

''I will just have another outlet for extra music I fancy making.''

Serge releases his debut solo album 'The S.L.P.' on August 30.