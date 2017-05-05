Serge Pizzorno thinks Kendrick Lamar is ''something special''.

The Kasabian star praised the 'HUMBLE.' hitmaker whilst also celebrating the talents of British artists including Stormzy and Dizzee Rascal and the UK rap scene for ''not listening to anyone''.

He said: ''I came to Kendrick Lamar pretty late. A pal told me I needed to check him out in about 2015 and instantly you realise this guy's something special. 'To Pimp A Butterfly' was incredible. Meanwhile, what's great about UK rap is how it's been created by a scene that's not listening to anyone. It's a scene that has its own system and now the mainstream has accepted that they can't deny this anymore.

''Stormzy just has that charisma, that little thing that sets him apart from everyone else. But Dizzee Rascal is the main guy for me. 'Boy In Da Corner' was unbelievable. His delivery and turn of phrase is incredible. I'm really hoping he returns to take back his place.''

And the 36-year-old guitarist went on to praise the late David Bowie for perfecting the ''combination of being super-tough with a delicate side''.

Speaking to Apple Music, he added: ''DJ Shadow's 'Endtroducing...' was a life-changing album for me - it changed everything. 'Contact' by Silver Apples still sounds like it was made in the future. T-Rex's 'Electric Warrior' is a massive album for me, too.

''Bowie had the exact same thing - the combination of being super-tough with a delicate side. It's not like anything they made was exclusively a 'man's song' - everyone's on the dance floor together ... One of my favourite bands is Beak>. The 'Split' EP is perfection. If I could be in another band, I'd be in Death Grips. I'd just love to be a guitarist in Death Grips. Those two bands reset you. They remind you of what it is you're trying to do.''

To see the full interview with Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno, visit: https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewMultiRoom?fcId=1223653379&ls=1&app=music