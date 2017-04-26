Serge Pizzorno doesn't have Twitter or Facebook because he doesn't want to read fan reviews.

The 36-year-old Kasabian star has revealed he doesn't wish to read criticism of his music on social media websites, and is instead focused on creating the tunes he enjoys listening to.

Explaining his thinking, Serge said: ''After the first album, I shot off on every single voice because, I just thought, reviews, fans, I can't deal with. I'm not doing it for that, it makes me really happy to be in the studio and make a tune.

''I love it, and I always want to feel that I don't ever want to think, it's just pure expression. If I want to make German techno tune, then I'm going to make one. I don't care. If I want to make a classical piece, a soundtrack, I don't want any other voice telling me I can't do it, or I shouldn't. I'm not into that.''

As a result, the rocker doesn't have a Twitter or Facebook account.

He told Apple Music's Beats 1 radio: ''That's the freedom, and that's why I don't have a Twitter or Facebook, I haven't got any of the business. I'm not interested in any of it.''

Meanwhile, Serge recently revealed his thought process behind Kasabian's new album 'For Crying Out Loud', saying it marks a new direction for the band.

He explained: ''I just wanted to make a guitar record that was relevant and important. It's been a while since that happened.

''We always react against our previous work. I did massively experimental synth work on the last record so I just looked at my Rickenbacker in the corner of the studio and thought 'that's what I'm gonna do'. I just started smashing tunes out on that.''