Serge Pizzorno wants his solo gigs to feel ''like a David Lynch film''.

The Kasabian guitarist is planning some shows in support of his upcoming solo album 'The S.L.P.' but doesn't want them to look or feel like a typical concert, though he's not sure yet how to execute his plans.

He said: ''I want people to feel on edge, that at any point I could be stood next to them in the crowd and they won't realise.

''There'll be live musicians, but they'll be dotted around.

''It just won't look like a gig. I mean, this is all in my head so we'll see how it all turns out.

''But I want it to feel like Sin City and I want it to feel like a David Lynch film.

''[I'll have] no guitar. It's David Byrne, Prince, Bowie ... I'm going Mr. Entertainment.''

While Serge is scared of the prospect of playing a gig on his own, he's also very excited.

He admitted: ''Oh I'm s***ting it a bit but in the way in which you do before you go on Nemesis, you know what I mean? I'm in the queue and I can't wait.

''But there's part of me going, 'Mate, just keep the car running just in case.' ''

And the rocker would rather take a ''risk'' than do something simple.

He added in an interview with Q magazine: ''But that's the thing; dialling it in, just becoming a rock band bores the s**t out of me. The boredom frightens me more than the risk.

''People who put themselves out there for their art, they're the people I'm interested in, they're the people I love.

''Sometimes they get it right, sometimes they don't. But you've got to be in the game.

''I don't want to be on the sidelines, watching. I want to be in there.''