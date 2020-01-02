Serena Williams will treat herself to some new jewellery this year.

The 38-year-old tennis star admits she finds it hard to treat herself and would describe herself as ''most boring spender ever'' so she is planning to get herself some new accessories this year.

She shared: ''I don't spend money - when I do it's on my daughter. I usually invest my funds. I am the most boring spender ever. Don't spend it, invest it ...

''I am really bad at treating myself, so I am learning how to treat myself more. I am working on it. I've thought about some jewellery.''

And the sportswoman - who has Alexis Jr., two, with her husband Alexis Ohanian - has also revealed what could be in store for her future fashion lines.

She told People magazine: ''I basically don't balance. When I do something one day, it is 100 percent. When I am done, I am done and on to the next thing! I live and breathe fashion in the tennis off-season, but no matter what else I do, I'm always a mom and I love every minute of it.''

Meanwhile, Serena previously revealed her daughter already judges her fashion looks and she already has opinions on the clothes her mother wears.

When asked if Olympia will wear anything from the new jewellery line, Serena said: ''Well, we got her a small version of our iconic heart. But other than that, no. They're mine. Fall back, right now. Not yet. In due time. I do wonder what that's going to be like when she's a little bit older. I have no idea. We'll see. I can't wait.

''So far, she's been wearing my heels, so I'm like, 'She's going to be in fashion!' I could've sworn today, she looked at me, and she was like, 'Gee, gah, yeah.' I was like 'You like what mommy's wearing today?' When I come out sometimes, she's like, 'Oohh! Ma!'''