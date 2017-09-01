Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces, it has been claimed.
Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl.
The tennis star and her beau fiancé Alexis Ohanian has reportedly welcomed a little girl into the world, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
A source from the St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach are said to have confirmed the arrival to WPBF-25 News.
Meanwhile, Serena previously revealed she is ''looking forward'' to motherhood.
She said: ''I am looking forward to becoming a mother and coming back to the courts already. I'm always thinking about what's next: the next victory, the next trophy ... I intend to keep exercising for as long as possible while pregnant.
''I want the baby to be healthy and for that you need a healthy life. Also, when I come back to tennis it'll be better if I've kept as fit as possible all the way through the pregnancy rather than having to lose a lot of weight afterwards in order to get fit again. Eating healthily is a must, but being healthy is a lifestyle.''
And Serena confessed she is ''nervous'' about giving birth.
She shared: ''I'm nervous about childbirth. I'm not a spring chicken. The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I've had surgeries galore, and I don't need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it.''
The 35-year-old sportswomen also previously revealed she thinks having a baby will make her a ''real woman''.
She shared: ''I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth]. I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It's going to be something incredibly impressive to go through ... I don't think watching birthing videos helps. I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed.''
