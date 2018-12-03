Serena Williams wants to learn computer coding.

The 37-year-old tennis star has admitted that being a world champion tennis player isn't quite enough of an achievement for her, as she'd love to sink her teeth into a new project and learn how to code - especially for the benefit of her online fashion brand.

Speaking at the Teen Vogue Summit in LA, Serena - whose husband is Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, with whom she has 15-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia - said: ''It's really important to me, especially because my fashion business is all online. It's never too late to start.''

And if her tech savvy husband can't help her learn how to code, she might have a mentor in model Karlie Kloss, who set up the organisation Kode With Klossy, which arms young women with the tools they need to enter the tech world.

Asked why she decided to learn how to code, Karlie said: ''I wanted to understand the secret language of code and how things worked. Whether it's social media, apps, software, or hardware, to understand how technology built it is fascinating. I also wanted to know if this was something that I could learn. I started Kode With Klossy because as my mind opened to understanding how mighty coding is, I wanted to share that with you.''

The 26-year-old model would likely be more than happy to teach Serena, as she previously branded the tennis icon as ''extraordinary''.

Karlie added: ''Serena is one of the most extraordinary women on the planet. She challenges the status quo in so many ways, and I learn from her constantly.''