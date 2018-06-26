Serena Williams would ''already be pregnant'' with baby number two if it wasn't for her tennis career.

The 35-year-old sporting superstar won the Australian Open in January 2017 when she was eight weeks pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia, now nine months, and has recently returned to the court after taking time off to raise her little one.

And the star - who has her daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian - has admitted she would love to have a second child, but wants to focus on her career for a while first, as she believes her reign as tennis champion might be over for good if she gets pregnant again.

She said: ''If I weren't working, I'd already be pregnant ... I don't know if I want to play if I have another baby.''

Even with one baby, Serena admits she cuts her practice time short in order to rush back home to be with the tot, and puts Olympia ''above everything else''.

She added: ''I sneak away to practice, usually around 8am. The only rule I have at practice is to be done at 1pm, because as much as I love tennis, I need to be with her. I want to put her above everything else I'm doing. Since she was born, I haven't been apart from her for more than a day.''

Despite planning to retire from tennis if she has a second baby, Serena admits her big win last year was the most ''bada**'' thing she's ever done, as she kept thinking she was ''dreaming''.

Speaking to InStyle magazine for their inaugural ''Bada** Women'' issue, Serena said: ''Oh absolutely! I was two months pregnant. I was literally nine weeks by the end of the tournament. Every day that passed I thought, 'This is a dream.' I had a really tough first round and an even tougher second round. I thought, 'I'm probably going to lose early. That's OK. I have a good excuse for the first time.'''