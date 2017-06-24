Serena Williams wants her child to be ''strong'' and confident when she grows up.

The 35-year-old professional tennis player is pregnant with her first child with her partner Alexis Ohanian, and the sportswoman hopes she can pass on the lessons she learnt from her mother Oracene Price, 65, onto her brood.

Speaking about her own upbringing during her Keynote Speech at the BlogHer Conference, the brunette beauty - who announced she was expecting via SnapChat in April this year - said: ''So in the midst of having a child, it's like all of the sudden you start thinking about the lessons your parents taught you, especially my mom.

''And you start thinking about, 'Wow, what do I want to raise my kid as?' And when you're young and you're growing up you think your parents may be strict. Then you realize when you're older and you're like, could they have been a little stricter? Or should I have done this more?

''It's like this is what I want my son or daughter to look like and this is what I want my son or daughter to do. And so I feel like all those lessons [my mom] taught me about being so strong, of proud of who I am, of being able to look anyone in the face and have confidence and speak with so much confidence is something that I really have been able to embrace and would love to teach my kid that.''

And Serena - who was bagged herself numerous titles during her sporting career, which has seen her take home the Women's Single trophy over seven times at Wimbledon - has hailed her parent as ''unbreakable'', and the one woman who she has always admired.

She added: ''It's interesting because my mom has always been so strong for me and she's been the woman that has just literally been unbreakable. Someone that I always look up to and all my sisters looked up to.''