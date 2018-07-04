Serena Williams cried every time her daughter did in the early stages of motherhood.

The tennis star - who has 10-month-old Alexis Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian - admits she found it really ''tough'' in the beginning and shed a few tears because she didn't know how to help her little girl.

She told People magazine: ''It's tough in the beginning. The baby's crying all the time and you don't know why - you don't know if it's gas, you don't know if she's sick, you don't know if it's just colic. So I just started crying with her because I couldn't help her and I wanted to help her and I couldn't, so I just started crying.''

Serena's admission comes after she revealed she prayed and ''cried a little bit'' when she stopped breastfeeding Alexis.

She admitted: ''I literally sat Olympia in my arms, I talked to her, we prayed about it. I told her, 'Look, I'm going to stop. Mommy has to do this.' I cried a little bit not as much as I thought I would ...

''After [I stopped breastfeeding], like literally I lost 10 pounds in a week. It was crazy. I just kept dropping. I was like, that's when I learned that everything was different. Sorry to go on about that. I wanted to say that so women out there know that's not true. Everyone takes things different. I think it's important for us to share that message.''

Though she loves being a mother, Serena was shocked when she realised how much she'd missed the pressure of competing out on the court.

She said: ''It definitely surprises me. I have this amazing child, all these grand slams... it was all super bonus. I definitely feel a lot less pressure out there but I'm a little bit shocked at how much I almost want that pressure.''