Serena Williams has teamed up with Virgil Abloh for a limited edition tennis range for Nike.

The 36-year-old American court legend and 37-year-old Off-White founder Virgil have teamed up to create a limited edition capsule collection of performance clothing and 'The Ten' sneakers for his Nike line.

The range has been dubbed 'The Queen' collection by Louis Vuitton's artistic director, and Serena will head to the US Open tournament at the end of this month dressed completely in clothing from Virgil's creations.

She will be wearing an asymmetrical off the shoulder dress with a full tulle skirt which will carry the designer's Nike logo in quotation marks on the shoulder and Serena's name on the sleeve; this will be paired with a collared jacket with monochrome contrast stitching.

Serena will also carry a matching bag and wear the line's sneakers which feature bright yellow detailing and a metallic glittering back with matching custom socks featuring Williams' personal logo.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner already has her own fashion line and Virgil knew that as one of the most ''powerful, inspiring athletes'' she was the right woman to embody the brand.

He said: ''With Serena, we have one of our generation's most powerful, inspiring athletes as the muse. I was trying to embody her spirit and bring something compelling and fresh to tennis.''

Serena loved wearing the various garments, and enjoyed the combination of feminine elements combined with a strong look in the dress that she will don at the US Open.

Speaking to Vogue US, she said: ''When I first tried on the dress, I felt very strong and feminine at the same time. It has all the really strong elements, from the leather to that really cool stretchy material. I felt so feminine in the tutu, which is probably my favorite part of it. It really embodies what I always say: that you can be strong and beautiful at the same time.''

Serena uploaded a shot from the upcoming accompanying campaign of herself modelling the range along with the caption ''QUEEN''.