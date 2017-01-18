Serena Williams won't start planning her wedding until after the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old professional tennis player - who previously dated Drake, Common and Grigor Dimitrov - announced on social media in December that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and has now said she ''hasn't thought'' about her marriage plans because she's too focused on her upcoming tennis tournament.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the beauty said: ''[Being engaged] feels good. I really haven't thought about it too much, because I wasn't even really gonna think about it until after the tournament.

''So, I just keep saying, 'February, I'll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.' But right now, I'm just so focused that this is all I can think about.''

Last month, Serena revealed the happy news of her engagement on her verified Reddit account, with a poem which read: ''I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.''

Serena - whose older sister Venus Williams, 36, is also a champion tennis player - previously revealed she wants to have children ''some day'' but still feels like she is too young.

She explained: ''I definitely want to have kids one day. That's something I've always wanted since as long as I could remember. And the older I get, the more I'm like, 'I'm too young!' ''