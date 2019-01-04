Serena Williams is ''standing up for women'' as she joins Bumble for a year-long marketing campaign.

The 37-year-old American tennis legend - who has 16-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with her husband Alexis Ohanian - has become a global adviser for the dating app, which requires ladies to send the first message to potential romantic partners.

Serena will feature in their upcoming ad campaign entitled The Ball is in Her Court, which is to launch during the Super Bowl NFL final on February 3.

In a statement, she said: ''In my life, I can confidently say that I would not be where I am today had I let the fear of making the first move hold me back. Like (Bumble founder) Whitney Wolfe Herd, I am a firm believer in striving to achieve greatness, as every single one of us holds the power to write our own stories. I look at my daughter and know it is my duty to pave a powerful path for her, and, as Bumble's Global Adviser, I can encourage her and women everywhere to think like a champion, define their lives and ultimately, embrace the power we have within.''

Revealing why Serena has been chosen as an ambassador for Bumble, Whitney said: ''Partnering with Serena Williams has been a dream of mine since we launched Bumble, as she is one of the most inspiring women in history and a shining example of someone making the first move in all facets of her life. She is a role model, a mom, an entrepreneur and a fierce athlete. She is the epitome of strength, integrity, kindness, empowerment and everything Bumble stands for.''

The app - which claims to attract 47 million users worldwide - also offers a Bumble Bizz app for job offers and business networking, where, like the dating version, the women make the first move.

Last year, Priyanka Chopra announced her partnership with the mobile app as it takes new steps to expand into her native country of India.

The app claims it is responsible for 5,000 weddings and engagements and boasts a range of celebrity users like Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing and Celebrity Big Brother's Chad Johnson.