Serena Williams' style icon is Jennifer Lopez.

The tennis star is a huge fan of the 'Hustlers' star and loves her wardrobe and style and is hoping she looks like the singer and actress when she is 50-years-old.

She said: ''I think right now, you can't think of style and not think of Jennifer Lopez. She's just a little bit ridiculous and beyond amazing. She's always been stylish. I mean, I can't wait to be her age because I want to look like that.''

The 38-year-old tennis star has just launched her new S by Serena collecting, which is showing during New York Fashion Week, and she is ''obsessed'' with it.

Speaking about her own collection, she added: ''We've been working on this for a long time. So we're ready, it feels good. We experimenting with fabrics. There's always evolving in the collection. I would say each collection is different. This one ... we're using different fabrics, we're experimenting with vegan leather, we're thinking about lots of more sustainability, and issues that's really important to me. We're still dabbling a little bit in sequins [and] we're still experimenting with shoulder pads. I'm obviously obsessed with it.''

Serena also opened up about her two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. - who she shares with entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian - and her love for fashion.

She shared to E! News: ''I can't force her out of a princess dress. he gets so upset. She loves fashion, she loves wearing dresses and that's what she wants to do.''

Meanwhile, Serena previously revealed her daughter already judges her fashion looks.

When asked if Olympia will wear anything from the line, Serena said: ''Well, we got her a small version of our iconic heart. But other than that, no. They're mine. Fall back, right now. Not yet. In due time. I do wonder what that's going to be like when she's a little bit older. I have no idea. We'll see. I can't wait. So far, she's been wearing my heels, so I'm like, 'She's going to be in fashion!' I could've sworn today, she looked at me, and she was like, 'Gee, gah, yeah.' I was like, 'You like what mommy's wearing today?' When I come out sometimes, she's like, 'Oohh! Ma!'''