Serena Williams is set to return to competitive tennis on Saturday (30.12.17) - despite giving birth in September.

The 36-year-old sporting icon is preparing to return to the courts at the Mubadala exhibition event in Abu Dhabi after giving birth to a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian on September 1.

The American star - who also married Internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian earlier this year - plans to compete at the event ahead of defending her Australian Open title in Melbourne in January.

Remarkably, Serena won the title last year while she was already two months pregnant.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley previously revealed Serena was intent on defending her crown Down Under.

He shared: ''She has got her visa, she has entered, she's practising, and she probably just needs a bit more space for a bigger entourage.

''There is no question she will be ready in our view.''

However, fans of the record-breaking star will be eager to see how she balances her on-court demands with being a new mother.

Serena has previously admitted to feeling stressed by the demands of raising her daughter.

She recently reached out to her followers on social media for advice on how she can ease Alexis Olympia's suffering, because it is making her ''stressed'' and tearful.

Serena wrote on Instagram: ''Teething- aka the devil - is so hard. Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep ...

''It's breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I'm so stressed. (sic)''

The sports star also appealed for tips on remedies that might help her daughter.

She revealed: ''I've tried amber beads... cold towels.... chew on mommies fingers.... homeopathic water (lol on that one) but nothing is working ... Help? Anyone?? (sic)''