Serena Williams thinks love is a ''magical'' thing.

The 35-year-old professional tennis player - who previously dated Drake, Common and Grigor Dimitrov - announced on social media in December that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and just weeks later she has now said she believes love is something ''you may only experience once''.

Asked to define love, the sports superstar said: ''Love is magical. It's something that you may only experience once in life.''

And despite her fiancé whisking her away to Rome to recreate the first time they met in order to ask her to marry him, Serena claims the most romantic thing a man has ever done for her ''hasn't happened yet''.

When asked for Vogue.com's '73 Questions' video segment about the most romantic gesture she has received, she said: ''That hasn't happened yet.''

Last month, Serena revealed the happy news of her engagement on her verified Reddit account, with a poem which read: ''I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.''

Serena - whose older sister Venus Williams, 36, is also a champion tennis player - previously revealed she wants to have children ''some day'' but still feels like she is too young.

She explained: ''I definitely want to have kids one day. That's something I've always wanted since as long as I could remember. And the older I get, the more I'm like, 'I'm too young!' ''