Serena Williams is saving all her shoes to gift to her daughter when she's older.

The 37-year-old tennis star has said her collection of shoes is ever-growing, because she won't throw any of them away as she's saving them all so she can give them to her 15-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia - whom she has with husband Alexis Ohanian - when she's grown enough to fit into them.

Serena - who runs her own eponymously titled fashion line - said: ''We don't make shoes yet in the collection but my whole shoe closet is for her and that's why I buy so many.''

The sporting superstar also insisted she's keeping clothing items from her latest range ready for when her daughter grows up, including a pink sweater that proclaims ''I Am Beautiful, I Am Strong''.

She added: ''Oh, absolutely. I'm definitely saving that for her.''

Serena also gave an update on family life with the bundle of joy, whom she says is ''insane'' currently as she's constantly moving around.

She told People magazine: ''She's just insane. She's everywhere. If she was out here, she would be over there. It's so fun. I love her so much.''

Meanwhile, Serena recently admitted she has ''insecurities'' about being a ''good enough'' parent to her daughter.

She said: ''I always have these insecurities that I'm not good enough as a mom. We all go through these different emotions that we all don't feel comfortable talking about. But I think we should.''

And Serena also admitted finding a good work/life balance is difficult and juggling both can be ''hard''.

She said: ''It's hard. It's not easy being a working mom, but that's what we do. Women are strong and we are continuing to be, so I'm really proud of that.''

Asked whether she believes there's such a thing as a work-life balance, she added: ''I think there is. The thing is, you just have to find it.

''I'm not sure if I've found it yet, but I'm getting there. I'm finding my personal work-life balance.''