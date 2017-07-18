Serena Williams ''loves the feeling'' of being pregnant.

The 35-year-old professional tennis player is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, and sources say she's perfectly content watching her belly swell as she believes the pregnancy is a ''blessing''.

An insider said: ''Serena loves the feeling of being pregnant and having a baby grow in her belly. This is such a special time in her life and such a blessing.''

The sports star reportedly ''can't wait'' to give birth, as the insider adds that she's received ''so much support'' from 34-year-old Reddit co-founder Alexis.

They told E! News: ''She has so much support from her man, as well as all her friends that experienced being pregnant. She can't wait to be a mother.''

According to the publication, the source also revealed Serena and Alexis are waiting until after the baby is born to tie the knot, as they are in no rush to get married at the moment.

Meanwhile, Serena recently revealed that whilst she feels ''really fortunate'' to have had a ''really good'' pregnancy, she was ''disappointed'' that it hasn't brought on any weird cravings.

She said: ''I have been really fortunate and I have had a really good pregnancy, and everything has just been really good. Sometimes I am walking in my house, and I'm like, 'I really like being pregnant.' I never thought I would say that. I am definitely [the type] that enjoys it.

''I don't have the cravings. So I am a little disappointed with that.''

But the sportswoman thinks unusual cravings could make her pregnancy ''tougher''.

She added: ''But I am OK with it because I feel like, maybe if I had the cravings, I would have a tougher pregnancy.''

Instead Serena - whose sister Venus is also a top tennis player - has continued to maintain a healthy diet and stay fit as she ''normally'' would by eating as many fish and vegetables as possible.

She explained: ''I have just been trying to eat healthy and stay fit and definitely eating healthier than I normally do. It's pretty backwards ... lots of greens, lots of vegetable ... either fish or different types of nuts and seeds.''