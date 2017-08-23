Serena Williams is ''looking forward'' to motherhood.

The tennis star can't wait to welcome her first child into the world with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian and is continuing to exercise as much as possible so the baby is ''healthy''.

She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I am looking forward to becoming a mother and coming back to the courts already. I'm always thinking about what's next: the next victory, the next trophy ... I intend to keep exercising for as long as possible while pregnant.

''I want the baby to be healthy and for that you need a healthy life. Also, when I come back to tennis it'll be better if I've kept as fit as possible all the way through the pregnancy rather than having to lose a lot of weight afterwards in order to get fit again. Eating healthily is a must, but being healthy is a lifestyle.''

Meanwhile, Serena previously admitted she is ''nervous'' about giving birth.

She said: ''I'm nervous about childbirth. I'm not a spring chicken. The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I've had surgeries galore, and I don't need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it.''

And the 35-year-old sportswomen thinks her baby will make her a ''real woman''.

She shared: ''I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth]. I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It's going to be something incredibly impressive to go through ...

''I don't think watching birthing videos helps. I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed.''