Serena Williams insisted she is not The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy Archie's godmother as she is going to be playing at Wimbledon on his christening.
Serena Williams has ruled herself out of being baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's godmother.
The royal's mother, The Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday (04.07.19) evening to support her friend, but speaking at a press conference that day, the tennis ace insisted she isn't one of the secret godparents Meghan and her husband, The Duke of Sussex, have chosen for their first born - who arrived into the world on May 6 - and pointed out that she will be on the court when the tot's christening takes place tomorrow at Windsor Castle (06.07.19).
She said: ''No, I'm working on Saturday.''
Meghan has always had a close friendship with Serena and the brunette beauty even watched the royal couple tie the knot at last year.
But, despite their strong bond, the 37-year-old sportswoman won't be dishing out any parenting advice to the happy couple any time soon - even though she has 19-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian.
She said recently: ''I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like for everyone - when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby - it's so difficult to just be. It's just like, 'Get through the first three [or] four months and then we can talk.' ''
Meghan and Harry have decided to break royal tradition and keep their son's godparents private.
A statement from Buckingham Palace read: ''Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6 July.
''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton.
''The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.''
