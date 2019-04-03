Serena Williams has never spent a ''day apart'' from her daughter.

The 37-year-old tennis star has 19-month-old Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian and though she admitted it is ''not easy'' to juggle her busy schedule, she won't compromise time with her little girl.

She told People magazine: ''I'm a super hands-on mom. I am with her every day since she was born. We haven't spent a day apart.

''Despite my best efforts to be like, 'Oh, I'll take her with me' ... It's been really trying. This is a whole new territory for me.

''It's definitely not easy, and I'm juggling more than I'm used to. I think the most crazy part is now I'm adding 'mom' to that, and that has been really hard.''

Serena has learned a lot about children thanks to her daughter and is bracing herself for Olympia hitting the ''terrible twos''.

She said: ''My mom just told me that [Olympia] is gonna be in a 'Terrible Two' phase and she's like, 'It's gonna be fun for you' and I'm like, 'Oh my God, what does that mean?'

''[Olympia] isn't quite there yet, but she definitely falls on the floor and has fits and she doesn't understand. I'm learning a lot about kids and it's really amazing.''

But even if her daughter does go through a phase of tantrums, Serena will ''feel sorry'' for the tot rather than get angry.

She said: ''They're just kids who can't really communicate and they don't know how to -- they're so close and they want you to understand what they're saying.

''And you don't get what they're saying, and then they fall on the ground and they don't know what else to do.

''I feel sorry for them because I'm like, 'I'm trying to understand what you're saying' and they literally learn our whole language -- they learn everything from scratch -- and we don't learn their language, they learn ours.

''It's a pretty amazing thing to me. I'm learning a lot.''