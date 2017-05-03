Serena Williams' fiancé has praised her as having ''the biggest heart''.

The 35-year-old professional tennis champion is expecting a baby with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and he has taken a moment to gush over his bride-to-be by explaining how amazed he is that she gives ''100 per cent of herself'' to everything she does.

In a post shared by the Humans of New York Instagram page taken at the Met Gala on Monday (01.05.17), Alexis says of Serena: ''She has the biggest heart. Everyone sees her success as an athlete, but all of that is layered on the size of her heart. She gives 100% of herself to everything she does: as a friend, as a lover, and soon, as a mother. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Serena and Alexis revealed they are ''waiting'' to find out the sex of their baby as they want it to be a ''surprise''.

Serena said when asked if she knew whether she was having a boy or a girl: ''We're waiting. [It's] a surprise. We call it 'baby.'''

Previously, Serena - who defeated her sister Venus to be crowned winner of the Australian Open in January - revealed her pregnancy announcement was an accident.

The star told the world the exciting news when she shared a photo of herself on Snapchat with the caption ''20 weeks'', but said she meant to keep the snap for later use, rather than publishing it for all to see.

She said: ''Well, actually it was an accident. I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I'm going.

''I didn't tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I'd been saving it. And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button ... and [there it was].''