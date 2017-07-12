Serena Williams ''studies'' Kelly Rowland's baby book.

The 35-year-old professional tennis player is expecting her first child with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, and has said the one book she's read more than anything else has been that of her close pal Kelly, who released 'Whoa Baby! A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened)' in April this year.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Serena said: ''It's just raw. It's everything that no one wants to tell you. I highlight things in it. I study it. It's been really, really, good for me.''

Meanwhile, her fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis doesn't believe Serena will need the help of any baby books, as he thinks she'll be an ''awesome mum'' regardless.

He said: She's very good at a lot of times and well on her way to being an awesome mum too ... At Reddit, it's really important for us to support men and women when they are welcoming a new member to the family and so we have a pretty generous parental leave policy.

''I'll be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do the best job possible as a new dad, a first-time dad ... We want to break that stereotype that the men work and the women take care of kids. We want to give that opportunity to everyone.''

However, Serena recently admitted she ''doesn't know what to do'' with a baby.

She said: ''It just doesn't seem real. I don't know why. Am I having a baby? If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world.

''This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it's going by so fast. I don't know what to do with a baby. I have nothing ... I've done absolutely nothing for the baby room.''