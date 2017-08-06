Serena Williams enjoyed a 1950s-themed baby shower on Saturday (05.08.17).

The tennis champion is expecting her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian and to celebrate her new arrival, she got together with pals including Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Ciara and La La Anthony for a party at Nick's 50's Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida, where all her guests embraced the theme with colourful outfits.

Serena herself tied her hair back with a red bandana and donned a yellow poodle skirt and black and white saddle shoes, with a string of pearls completing the retro look.

Her sister Venus Williams teamed her black and white polka dot dress with a red hat and shoes, while Eva also opted for the same print but in red and black, and tied her hair in a high ponytail. Ciara wore a grey skirt with a pink poodle on the side, and both Kelly and La La accessorised checked tops with bandanas and sunglasses.

The group posed for a number of photos posted on social media with the hashtag 'ShakeRattleandRoll2017, including them standing by a red jukebox and a vintage pick-up truck.

The 35-year-old sportswoman captioned one image: ''When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back.''

Serena and Alexis don't know whether they are expecting a boy or a girl, but the Reddit co-founder recently admitted they have a ''hunch'' they are having a daughter.

Alexis explained: ''She won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ...only a woman could be strong enough to take on.''