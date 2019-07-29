Serena Williams has designed a dress to fit ''every'' women's body shape.

The 37-year-old tennis player - who has 22-month-old daughter Alexis with her husband Alexis Ohanian - unveiled her eponymous fashion line last year and famous fans include her long-time friend and British royal Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Serena has unveiled a video on her Instagram account which features six women of different body shapes wearing the red Twist Front Dress and stating her goal for making the garment.

Serena captioned the post: ''We're having a red hot summer over @serena. I designed the Twist Front Dress for everybody and every BODY (sic)''

The athlete admits her inspiration when designing the dress is ''that no one in the world looks exactly the same'' and she wants all women to feel great.

Speaking in the video, she said: ''No one in the world looks exactly the same, we all are different people.

''We have different personalities with different traits. What better way to showcase it than on every body type!''

Serena also shared a photo of herself wearing the dress which she describes as ''red hot''.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion has previously admitted she has ''always loved fashion'' since was a child and she can always remember how her mother Oracene Price would make her own clothes from patterns she found in Vogue magazine.

She shared: ''I've always loved fashion. I remember when I was a kid, my mom used to make all our outfits. Back then, they had Vogue patterns. I would always see her pinning them and making all our clothes. And she taught us how to sew early on. So, I used to sew clothes for my dolls out of old socks and I would cut them up and make little outfits out of them.''

Serena studied fashion at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida from 2000 to 2003 and her training has proved to be useful as a professional tennis player.

She said: ''I remember one time playing a tournament and, after I won, I put on a skirt to take a picture and my skirt broke. Everyone in the locker room was like, 'Oh, the seamstress left.' And I'm like, 'Well, did she leave her stuff?' And they were like, 'Yeah,' so I said, 'I'll get it.' Yeah, it was just a simple stitch, you know, I could have hand-sewn it too,'' she says gamely. ''And everyone's jaws were on the floor!''