Serena Williams' daughter is named after the Australian Open.

The tennis ace - who welcomed her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., into the world in September - has revealed she paid homage to the tennis tournament she played in when she was pregnant.

She shared on Twitter: ''Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me @AustralianOpen (sic)''

Meanwhile, Serena previously revealed her hopes and dreams for her daughter - who she has with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian - in an open letter to her mother Oracene as she thanked the 65-year-old tennis coach for always being there.

She wrote: ''Dear Mom, You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day ...

''I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong. It has been said that that I use drugs (No, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage). It has been said I don't belong in Women's sports - that I belong in Men's - because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it) ...

''I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don't all look the same. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud! (sic)''