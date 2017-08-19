Serena Williams has been craving vegetables during her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old professional tennis player is due to give birth to her first child with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian next month, and during a late night trip to a grocery store, Alexis has revealed his beau can't stop snacking on ''zucchini, asparagus, and artichoke''.

Speaking in an Instagram video, the Reddit co-founder said: ''It's Friday night, I'm at Publix, going shopping 'cause my fiancé has cravings. I was told there would be cravings. I was not told they would be these. Zucchini, asparagus and ... what's this one called again? Artichoke. There we go. Really? There are her cravings. It's amazing.''

And Alexis captioned the footage - which was published to the site on Saturday (19.08.17) - with a series of disgruntled and vegetable based emojis.

He also wrote: ''I was told there would be late-night cravings.''

Meanwhile, the tennis superstar recently revealed she doesn't think she's a ''baby person'' and isn't sure what she'll be like as a mother, as prior to getting pregnant she didn't see herself as someone who would enjoy being around a young baby.

She said: ''The biggest thing is that I don't really think I'm a baby person. Not yet. That's something I have to work on. I'm so used to me-me-me, taking care of my health, my body, my career. I always ask, 'Am I going to be good enough?'''

And the sporting star is ''nervous'' about the process of giving birth to her child, and has already decided she wants to have an epidural - in which doctors inject anaesthesia into the back to numb the area - when she goes into labour.

Serena said: ''I'm nervous about childbirth. I'm not a spring chicken. The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I've had surgeries galore, and I don't need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it.''